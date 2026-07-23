WNBA, Union Meet About Reducing Excessive Online Abuse of Players

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Union leaders want the league to do more to curtail death threats and racial slurs.
Embattled WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert held a virtual meeting with representatives of the players’ union this week to discuss what can be done to curtail online harassment.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
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By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By ALEX ZDAN|