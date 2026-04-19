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The New York Sun
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‘What Happened Was…’ Supplies a Witty and Mysterious Mediation on Life and Love

The first major revival of the late Tom Noonan’s play about a first date in New York boasts winning performances from Cecily Strong and Corey Stoll.

Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong in 'What Happened Was...'
Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong in 'What Happened Was...' Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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